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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Panchayat pradhan in Mandi district donates Rs 10L for public works

Himachal: Panchayat pradhan in Mandi district donates Rs 10L for public works

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Suresh Sharma
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In a significant step towards promoting transparent and people-centric governance, the newly elected pradhan of the Tikkar Kalan gram panchayat under Balh Development Block in Mandi district has fulfilled a key election promise by opening a dedicated joint bank account for public welfare and development works.

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Pradhan Suresh Sharma has deposited Rs 10 lakh from his personal funds into the account as an initial contribution.

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The account, opened at Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank, Behna, will be used exclusively for urgent development and public welfare activities in the panchayat. Sharma said as Tikkar Kalan is a newly formed panchayat, it will take time for regular government systems and infrastructure to become fully functional. The fund has therefore been created to ensure that essential works are not delayed due to administrative procedures.

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Sharma added that he will contribute Rs 15,000 every month to the account, including his monthly honorarium of Rs 7,500 as panchayat pradhan, along with an equal amount from his personal income. Over a five-year term, this will add nearly Rs 10 lakh to the fund, taking his total personal contribution to around Rs 20 lakh during his tenure, he said.

To ensure transparency, the pradhan said all transactions will be properly documented and payments will be made only through cheques issued directly to beneficiaries. The account will also undergo periodic audits, with records maintained in a dedicated register, he added.

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The first development work financed through the fund has already begun with the clearing of thorny bushes, overgrown vegetation and weeds from key village pathways used by schoolchildren and local residents. The labour charges for the work will also be paid from the fund.

Sharma added that he also remains committed to donating 5 to 7 biswas of his private land if government land is unavailable for constructing a Panchayat Ghar.

He added that in case land is required for a Primary Health Centre or an Ayurvedic dispensary, he is willing to transfer it to the Health Department.

Sharma’s initiative has drawn appreciation from residents, who see it as a rare example of honouring election promises through personal commitment, financial contribution and transparent governance.

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