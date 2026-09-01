Himachal Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh inaugurates Rs 33-lakh digital studio in Mashobra

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today inaugurated a Rs 33 lakh digital studio at the State Panchayat Resource Centre in the Mashobra development block of Shimla district.

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Speaking on the occasion, the minister said trainees and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) will get access to modern technologies at the studio. “The centre is very crucial as in today’s digital age gaining knowledge of the latest technology and equipment can accelerate rural development,” he added.

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The minister also received detailed information from officials concerned about the digital studio. Anirudh Singh also interacted with the trainees and listened to their suggestions. The minister said the work on the studio began in November 2025 and was completed in eight months.

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“The studio will be used for creating, recording, producing and disseminating high-quality digital training and communication materials related to Panchayati Raj and rural development. The studio will facilitate online training, webinars, video conferences, expert talks, interviews, awareness events, besides live-streaming of training programmes,” he added.

The minister stated that the studio will also create e-learning and digital training modules for representatives and officials of PRIs. “Additionally, it will provide the facility to create professional audio-visual content for websites, digital platforms and official social media channels,” he added.

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“The state-of-the-art studio will strengthen the Resource Centre as a centralised digital learning and communication hub, enhancing the reach and quality of technology-based training at the block, district, and state levels,” he said.