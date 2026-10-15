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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Panel to examine reorganisation of districts, subdivisions & tehsils

Himachal: Panel to examine reorganisation of districts, subdivisions & tehsils

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Cabinet had at its meeting held on May 22 approved the setting up of a commission. File
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The state government on Wednesday constituted a commission to examine the contentious issue of the reorganisation of administrative units, including the creation, merger and bifurcation of districts, subdivisions and tehsils that can have serious political ramifications in view of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections next year.

The Cabinet had at its meeting held on May 22 approved the setting up of a commission, a rather sensitive and contentious issue. The commission, with its headquarters in Shimla, will function for six months from the date of notification and submit its final report to the state government.

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As such, the report of the commission will come well before the next Assembly elections, due in November 2027. There has been a talk of the creation of new districts, especially in the biggest district of Kangra having 15 Assembly segments, for the past two decades. Successive governments had dabbled with the idea of carving out new districts out of Kangra such as Palampur, Dehra and Nurpur.

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Being a highly contentious issue, which can evoke both political and strong regional sentiments, the state government will tread very cautiously, especially regarding the creation of new districts.

After Kangra, Mandi has the second highest number of Assembly segments, followed by eight in Shimla district. Most of the remaining districts like Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Chamba have five Assembly constituencies each. Bilaspur and Kullu have four Assembly seats each while Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts have only one constituency each, considering the sparse population and smaller electorate.

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Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, a retired Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, will head the commission while advocate Vishal Panwar and a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Rajesh Sharma will be its Members. The Director, Land Records, Himachal Pradesh, will serve as its Member Secretary.

The commission has been tasked with examining the existing administrative structure of districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, sub-tehsils, development blocks and other divisions of various departments in Himachal Pradesh. “It will assess the need for the creation, merger, bifurcation or reorganisation of administrative units, keeping in view population, geographical conditions, accessibility, administrative efficiency and public convenience,” said an official.

Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Revenue, Finance, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Forest, Public Works, Jal Shakti and General Administration will be special invitees, as and when required, to ensure effective inter-departmental coordination and provide expert inputs. The Department of Revenue and the Deputy Commissioners concerned will provide the necessary secretarial assistance, records and demographic data to facilitate its work.

The commission will consult stakeholders, public representatives and the departments concerned before making its recommendations. It will also assess the financial implications, including infrastructure and manpower requirements, for establishing new administrative units.

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