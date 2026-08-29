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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Paonta Sahib veterinary hospital gets diagnostic facilities for livestock under CSR initiative

Himachal: Paonta Sahib veterinary hospital gets diagnostic facilities for livestock under CSR initiative

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:29 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Officials inspect a veterinary lab at the Paonta Sahib hospital.
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As a key initiative towards providing enhanced and prompt veterinary healthcare services, a haematoanalyser and a blood biochemistry analyser were recently installed at the Sub-divisional Veterinary Hospital, Paonta Sahib.
Stepping forward to help the community, Tirupati Group, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has provided the facility to the Department of Animal Husbandry.
Inaugurating the facility, Arun Goyal, Managing Director, Tirupati Group, said the availability of modern diagnostic equipment would facilitate the early and accurate diagnosis of various diseases in animals and enable veterinary doctors to take effective and timely treatment decisions.
He also assured that the group would continue to extend support through such initiatives in the future for the promotion of animal health and welfare.
Elaborating upon its utility, Dr Rajiv Walia, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Sirmaur, said the haematoanalyser would facilitate rapid testing of various blood-related parameters in animals, including haemoglobin and other haematological parameters.
The blood biochemistry analyser would enable convenient and rapid assessment of parameters related to the liver, kidneys and other important biochemical functions of the body, he added.
Dr Walia further said the benefits of these diagnostic facilities would be made available to livestock owners through the Pashu Rog Kalyan Samiti (PRKS). While aiding in the early detection of diseases, these facilities will help in effective monitoring of treatment and timely clinical diagnosis, especially in serious and complicated cases.
The availability of the laboratory diagnostic facilities at the local level would enable livestock owners to obtain necessary investigations for the treatment of their animals in their vicinity, thereby saving time and resources.
Veterinary doctors said the integration of modern diagnostic facilities into veterinary institutions is an important step towards providing quality, scientific and evidence-based veterinary healthcare services. Representatives of Tirupati Healthcare, officers and employees of the Department of Animal Husbandry, and local livestock owners were present on the occasion.
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