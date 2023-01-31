Himachal paper leak cases: CBI searches 50 locations in 7 states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it has conducted searches at 50 locations in seven states as part of its probe in two cases related to the leak of constable recruitment exam papers in Himachal Pradesh.

The CBI in an official statement said it had registered two FIRs on November 30, 2022, on a request from the state government to take over the investigation of cases probed by the state police.

Question papers of written examinations for the post of Constables in Himachal Pradesh Police, held on March 27, 2022, were leaked ahead of the date. In the investigation it emerged that several middlemen spread across several states were allegedly involved.

Middlemen based in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab were allegedly operating in an organised manner to leak the exam papers, it said, adding that the papers were provided to aspirants in return for huge money.