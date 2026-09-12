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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Paragliding set to take off again in Kangra

Himachal: Paragliding set to take off again in Kangra

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Monsoon pause: Paragliding activities had been prohibited from July 15 to September 15 in view of the risks associated with heavy rain and adverse weather conditions. File
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Paragliding activities in Kangra district are set to resume from September 16 after remaining suspended for nearly two months due to the monsoon season. The Tourism Department has begun inspecting the district’s three designated paragliding sites to ensure that safety arrangements are in place before operations restart.

Paragliding activities had been prohibited from July 15 to September 15 in view of the risks associated with heavy rain and adverse weather conditions. With the ban nearing its end, the department has stepped up inspections of the sites and facilities associated with the adventure sport.

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The Tourism Department inspected the Bir-Billing site on Wednesday. Officials said arrangements were being reviewed to ensure the safety of tourists as well as pilots. The department has also authorised the deployment of security personnel to prevent the unauthorised entry of machinery and vehicles into the flying zone. The site is expected to be temporarily closed to vehicles and machinery wherever required to ensure safe operations.

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District Tourism Officer Vinay Dhiman said the department had started inspecting all three sites ahead of the resumption of paragliding activities. He said the inspections were being conducted to identify shortcomings and ensure that safety measures were properly implemented.

Kangra attracts a large number of tourists every year for adventure activities, with paragliding emerging as one of the district’s biggest tourism attractions. Bir-Billing, in particular, has gained international recognition as a major paragliding destination.

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The seasonal suspension, although affecting adventure-tourism operators for almost two months, is intended to reduce risks during the peak monsoon period. With flying activities scheduled to resume, tourists and local operators are now looking forward to the reopening of the sites.

The department has also stressed the importance of following prescribed safety norms as the new flying season begins. Any lapse in safety arrangements could put both pilots and tourists at risk, particularly given the unpredictable weather conditions in the hills.

The resumption is expected to provide a fresh boost to tourism-related businesses, including hotels, homestays, transporters, restaurants and operators associated with adventure sports.

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