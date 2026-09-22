Himachal: Parbati-II faces scrutiny after water discharge

The Directorate of Energy has taken serious note of the sudden discharge of water from the Parbati Hydroelectric Project-II in Kullu district on Saturday night, seeking a report from the project management and sending a departmental team to inspect the site.

“A team of our officials is visiting the site for inspection. On the basis of the project management’s report and the observations of our team, we will recommend appropriate action to the government,” said Shubh Karan Singh, Director, Directorate of Energy.

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The incident has once again raised questions over the safety of the project, owned by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), as it is not the first instance of water leakage being reported from the project.

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The latest incident occurred in the 32-km-long Head Race Tunnel (HRT), with a large quantity of muck and debris flowing towards residential areas. Though no major damage was reported, the discharge triggered panic among residents of several panchayats located below the HRT.

Residents, who have witnessed similar incidents in the past, are now questioning why recurring leakages have not been permanently addressed and whether the project poses a continuing threat to lives and property.

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Parbati-II General Manager Ranjeet Singh said all precautions had been taken while designing and constructing the project, but certain issues become apparent only after a project becomes fully operational. Responding to questions about the recurrence of leakages, Singh said vulnerable components were strengthened during annual maintenance and other problems were addressed as and when they arose.

He attributed Saturday night’s incident to the simultaneous failure of multiple components while the generating units were operating at full load. “The vacuum-breaking valve of the ADIT malfunctioned, leading to water ingress. The water then changed its course and began flowing through the middle of the dumping site, taking much debris along with it,” he said.

The GM maintained that there was no threat to villages located close to the HRT. However, residents, who have seen repeated leakages over the past few years, remain apprehensive about the safety of the project and surrounding settlements.