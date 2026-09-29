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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Parbati-II hit as 2 turbines stay shut

Himachal: Parbati-II hit as 2 turbines stay shut

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:18 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Power generation at the 800-MW Parbati Hydroelectric Project Stage-II has been hit for the past 10 days after a technical fault developed in the air-pressure valve at Addit-5, forcing two 200-MW turbines to remain shut.

The NHPC-run project has four turbines of 200 MW each. While two units are out of operation due to the valve malfunction, the remaining two are also unable to generate at full capacity because of limited water availability.

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According to sources, an NHPC technical team is preparing to carry out repairs at Addit-5. However, a major hurdle is the road leading to the site, which has remained blocked by debris for the past 10 days. The closure has prevented the movement of heavy machinery, equipment and other material required for the repair.

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As a result, the technical team has been unable to reach the faulty equipment and undertake corrective work. The road blockade has effectively prolonged the shutdown of the two turbines, linking the project’s generation loss directly to the disruption in access.

Sources said the required machinery and material would be transported to Addit-5 once the road is restored. The timeline for repairs and restoration of the two units would depend on the condition of the valve and the extent of technical work required.

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With 400 MW of capacity unavailable and the remaining two units operating below their potential due to water constraints, the project is currently unable to utilise its full installed capacity. The prolonged shutdown is also affecting the project’s revenue generation. Efforts to contact Project General Manager Ranjit Singh for details about the plan to restore full generation did not elicit a response.

Villagers demand

written assurance

A crucial meeting was held at the Parbati Power Station, Bihali, in Sainj, Kullu, today to discuss the leakage-related losses suffered by local residents. The nearly three-hour meeting was attended by Banjar SDM Pankaj Kumar Sharma, APMC Kullu Chairman Ram Singh Mian, senior NHPC officials and representatives of Raila and Raila-II panchayats.

Villagers had submitted a 16-point charter of demands, including compensation to affected families, restoration of the Siund-Raila link road, safety measures and employment opportunities. Panchayat representatives said NHPC agreed to the demands during the meeting.

However, Raila-II Panchayat Pradhan Dabe Ram said construction would remain suspended until NHPC provided a written agreement covering the commitments. He warned of a major protest near the Siund power house if the assurances were not formalised.

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