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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal pensioners take to streets over dues

Himachal pensioners take to streets over dues

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Pensioners raise slogans during a protest at Chaura Maidan in Shimla on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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Hundreds of pensioners associated with the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Action Committee on Tuesday staged a protest at Chaura Maidan near the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, demanding immediate release of their pending pension-related dues, including arrears and medical bill reimbursements.

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The protesters raised slogans against the state government, accusing it of failing to take concrete steps to resolve their long-pending demands. The demonstration also led to a heated exchange between pensioners and police personnel over the movement of vehicles.

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The pensioners demanded immediate payment of arrears under the revised pay scale, 166 months of pension arrears, 15 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) and pending medical bills. They also demanded that employees of the HRTC and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board be brought under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), along with timely payment of their financial dues.

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Addressing the protest, committee president Suresh Thakur said more than 1.9 lakh pensioners had spent their working lives serving the state but were now being forced to take to the streets for their legitimate dues.

Thakur claimed that during a meeting on May 13, the state government had assured pensioners that around 40 per cent of their outstanding dues would be paid by July 31. However, he alleged that the government subsequently issued a notification in August dividing the payments into different categories.

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He also alleged that the government was spending crores of rupees on advisers, chairpersons and other expenses while pensioners continued to wait for their dues, in some cases for nearly a decade.

Thakur claimed that around 20 per cent of pensioners had died while waiting for their pending arrears.

Warning of an escalation, he said pensioners would intensify their agitation and remain in Shimla if their demands were not addressed. He said they would also gherao the Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers and MLAs in the coming days.

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