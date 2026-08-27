Himachal petrol pumps caught in highway access maze

The widening and strengthening of highways and construction of new expressways have created a piquant situation for petrol pump operators, with oil companies asking them to obtain fresh access permissions and no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for their retail outlets.

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The most critical issue has emerged at locations where flyovers or elevated stretches have been constructed over state or national highways. Several petrol pumps have effectively ended up beneath elevated structures, with the main traffic moving overhead, direct access to the outlets disappearing and business being severely affected.

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Citing technical difficulties in constructing approach roads from new highways, Himachal Pradesh Petroleum Dealers Association president Sukumar Singh said constructing an approach from an elevated carriageway down to a ground-level petrol pump was often technically and physically impossible.

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“When the main express road or highway passes over a flyover, constructing an approach road from the main elevated carriageway down to the ground-level petrol pump is technically and physically impossible,” he said.

Abrupt changes in the alignment of existing roads following highway upgrades have created difficulties for pump operators, who say obtaining access to their outlets from the new highway configuration is often not technically feasible.

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Terming the requirement a harsh measure, Singh said where a direct approach road from the highway could not be constructed, the requirement for approach-road permission should not be imposed on such outlets.

“If the NHAI or oil companies insist on demanding approach-road permissions or fee payments from pumps located beneath flyovers, it is legally unjustifiable,” he said, adding that several association members were facing difficulties in obtaining fresh access permissions.

Singh argued that dealers should not be penalised for infrastructure changes undertaken by the authorities themselves. He said imposing a requirement that had become impossible to fulfil because of such changes would be unfair and could raise questions of natural justice and equality under Article 14 of the Constitution.

Petrol pump dealers have also opposed punitive or administrative action against outlets located beneath flyovers on the grounds that they lack fresh approach-road permissions. They contend that once a flyover is constructed, the road underneath no longer functions as the principal highway and largely serves as a local access route, making stringent highway-access regulations inappropriate.

Another concern relates to the prescribed distance of petrol pumps from tunnels. While outlets are generally required to maintain a distance of 300 metres from a tunnel, dealers point out that several petrol pumps are located immediately adjacent to tunnels along the Kiratpur-Manali highway.

With numerous retail outlets having come up along newly developed highways, the question of fresh access permissions has now become a contentious issue for both petrol pump dealers and oil companies.

Dealers have urged the authorities to evolve a practical mechanism for outlets affected by changes in highway alignment, particularly those located beneath flyovers or elevated road structures, instead of applying access norms that they say cannot be physically implemented.