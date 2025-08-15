DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal pilot Sumangla Sharma recognised for her role in Operation Sindoor

Himachal pilot Sumangla Sharma recognised for her role in Operation Sindoor

Recognition was announced as part of the Independence Day honours
article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 04:28 PM Aug 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Squadron Leader Sumangla Sharma, a serving pilot in the Indian Air Force from Himachal Pradesh, has earned a place among the first few women officers in Indian military history to receive a gallantry commendation for her role in Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

An alumnus of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Shimla, Sqn Ldr Sharma was officially “Mentioned in Dispatches”. The recognition was announced as part of the Independence Day honours.

A trained pilot with specialisation in weapon control systems, she served as the Operations Officer during a high-tension air defence engagement on the night of May 8, 2025, when a hostile Pakistani UAV intruded into Indian airspace.

Advertisement

Leading her combat team, she launched the vintage Pechora surface-to-air missile, which neutralised the threat with precision.

Her calm leadership under pressure drew widespread praise within the defence community and saved innocent lives.

Advertisement

“This commendation is not just an individual honour. It’s a milestone for women in uniform,” said a senior Air Force officer familiar with the mission.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts