Himachal pilot Sumangla Sharma recognised for her role in Operation Sindoor

Squadron Leader Sumangla Sharma, a serving pilot in the Indian Air Force from Himachal Pradesh, has earned a place among the first few women officers in Indian military history to receive a gallantry commendation for her role in Operation Sindoor.

An alumnus of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Shimla, Sqn Ldr Sharma was officially “Mentioned in Dispatches”. The recognition was announced as part of the Independence Day honours.

A trained pilot with specialisation in weapon control systems, she served as the Operations Officer during a high-tension air defence engagement on the night of May 8, 2025, when a hostile Pakistani UAV intruded into Indian airspace.

Leading her combat team, she launched the vintage Pechora surface-to-air missile, which neutralised the threat with precision.

Her calm leadership under pressure drew widespread praise within the defence community and saved innocent lives.

“This commendation is not just an individual honour. It’s a milestone for women in uniform,” said a senior Air Force officer familiar with the mission.