DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Pinegrove girls beat DPS in soccer

Himachal: Pinegrove girls beat DPS in soccer

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The all India soccer tournament gets underway at Pinegrove School, Dharampur, in Solan.
Advertisement

The All India IPSC Under-19 Girls’ Soccer Tournament-2026 commenced at Pinegrove School, Dharampur in Solan district. Ruchi Pradhan Datta, Headmaster of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, was the chief guest on the occasion. The participating teams presented an impressive march past, followed by the ceremonial oath. A stirring performance by the Boys’ Brass Band added to the grandeur of the evening, setting an energetic tone for the tournament ahead.

Pinegrove’s Under-19 Girls’ Soccer Team opened its accounts with a commanding victory over the DPS, Mathura Road. The host school girls displayed determination, teamwork, skill and attacking flair to dominated the contest. Nyereep Lepcha of the host school was named the player of the match for an outstanding individual performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts