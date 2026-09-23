Himachal: Pinegrove girls beat DPS in soccer

The All India IPSC Under-19 Girls’ Soccer Tournament-2026 commenced at Pinegrove School, Dharampur in Solan district. Ruchi Pradhan Datta, Headmaster of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, was the chief guest on the occasion. The participating teams presented an impressive march past, followed by the ceremonial oath. A stirring performance by the Boys’ Brass Band added to the grandeur of the evening, setting an energetic tone for the tournament ahead.

Pinegrove’s Under-19 Girls’ Soccer Team opened its accounts with a commanding victory over the DPS, Mathura Road. The host school girls displayed determination, teamwork, skill and attacking flair to dominated the contest. Nyereep Lepcha of the host school was named the player of the match for an outstanding individual performance.

Advertisement