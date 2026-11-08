Himachal Police deploy quick response teams, intensify vigilance for Diwali

To ensure a safe and secure Diwali, the Himachal Pradesh Police have strengthened emergency response, deployed quick response teams and intensified vigilance at vulnerable locations.

DGP Ashok Tewari has issued directions for comprehensive statewide security, fire safety and emergency response arrangements to ensure that Diwali celebrations remain peaceful and safe.

The DGP has also requested the Director General, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Fire Services, to undertake special fire safety preparedness across the state.

He has emphasised advance identification of fire-prone locations, strategic deployment of fire engines and quick response vehicles and the positioning of trained personnel in congested markets, shopping complexes, densely populated residential areas and other vulnerable locations, particularly during peak evening hours.

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Tewari has said that fire stations should remain on a height alert, with fully operational equipment, adequate manpower, water reserves and arrangements for immediate reinforcement. “Fire control rooms should be suitably strengthened and they should maintain close coordination with ERSS-112, police control rooms, district administrations and health authorities to ensure swift and coordinated emergency response,” he added.

The DGP has said, “Special emphasis has been placed on preventive fire safety inspections, public awareness regarding firecrackers and electrical decorations, unobstructed access for emergency vehicles and personal supervision of preparedness by senior officers.”

Tewari said, “The success of our preparedness will be measured not only by how quickly we respond to emergencies but also by how effectively we prevent them. Even a minor lapse in a crowded locality can have serious consequences.”

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The DGP has called upon citizens, traders and market associations to exercise caution, follow safety precautions and immediately report any emergency at helpline 112.