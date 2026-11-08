Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Police deploy quick response teams, intensify vigilance for Diwali

Himachal Police deploy quick response teams, intensify vigilance for Diwali

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:52 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vendors sell flowers in Mandi on Saturday. Jai Kumar
Advertisement

To ensure a safe and secure Diwali, the Himachal Pradesh Police have strengthened emergency response, deployed quick response teams and intensified vigilance at vulnerable locations.

DGP Ashok Tewari has issued directions for comprehensive statewide security, fire safety and emergency response arrangements to ensure that Diwali celebrations remain peaceful and safe.

The DGP has also requested the Director General, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Fire Services, to undertake special fire safety preparedness across the state.

He has emphasised advance identification of fire-prone locations, strategic deployment of fire engines and quick response vehicles and the positioning of trained personnel in congested markets, shopping complexes, densely populated residential areas and other vulnerable locations, particularly during peak evening hours.

Advertisement

Tewari has said that fire stations should remain on a height alert, with fully operational equipment, adequate manpower, water reserves and arrangements for immediate reinforcement. “Fire control rooms should be suitably strengthened and they should maintain close coordination with ERSS-112, police control rooms, district administrations and health authorities to ensure swift and coordinated emergency response,” he added.

The DGP has said, “Special emphasis has been placed on preventive fire safety inspections, public awareness regarding firecrackers and electrical decorations, unobstructed access for emergency vehicles and personal supervision of preparedness by senior officers.”

Tewari said, “The success of our preparedness will be measured not only by how quickly we respond to emergencies but also by how effectively we prevent them. Even a minor lapse in a crowded locality can have serious consequences.”

Advertisement

The DGP has called upon citizens, traders and market associations to exercise caution, follow safety precautions and immediately report any emergency at helpline 112.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts