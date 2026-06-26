Himachal Police destroy drugs worth Rs 13.28 crore to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse

To mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Himachal Police, for the first time, undertook a scientific disposal of narcotics valued at Rs 13.28 crore, across the state on Friday.

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Adhering to the state government’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy against illicit drug trafficking, a massive quantity of seized narcotics from dozens of cases registered under the NDPS Act was collectively and completely destroyed at ten different locations across the state.

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The total estimated international market value of the narcotics destroyed across the state was approximately Rs 13.28 crore.

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The operation was flagged off, conducted and monitored by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant.

“The objective of this initiative was beyond the mere safe disposal of administratively seized narcotics. It embodied a strong message from the state government and the police administration to the interstate and local drug mafias, peddlers and anti-social elements involved in the illicit drug trade that a decisive war has been waged against their dark empire in Himachal Pradesh, a place where they have no room to operate,” said an official Spokesperson.

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He said the top priority of this movement is to safeguard the youth of the state from the quagmire of ‘Chitta’ and other synthetic drugs, thereby securing their future.

Every section of society, including educational institutions, panchayats and families, is being mobilised and empowered to act as vigilant guardians against this menace.

On this occasion, meetings of ‘Drug Prevention Committees’ were organised in all ‘highly affected’ panchayats across the state, which were attended by panchayat representatives and government officials.

The primary objective of the meetings was to discuss strategies for the strict, ground-level implementation of the state government’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy against drug abuse. An ‘Anti-Chitta e-pledge/oath’ was also administered in all government and private schools, educational institutions and government offices across the state, uniting everyone in the fight against drugs.