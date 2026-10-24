Himachal Police direct schools to strengthen security, install CCTV cameras within 30 days

Aiming to strengthen the safety and security of schoolchildren, the Himachal Pradesh Police have directed all government and private schools across the state to install adequate CCTV surveillance systems and review their existing security arrangements on a priority basis within the next 30 days.

School principals and headmasters have been instructed to ensure that CCTV cameras cover both sides of school gates, including approach roads, adjoining areas, and the movement of people and vehicles.

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Highlighting that cameras installed inside school premises may not be sufficient to detect suspicious activities outside school gates, the police have also advised schools to ensure proper maintenance and regular monitoring of CCTV systems, secure preservation of recordings, visitor identification, and adequate supervision during school opening and closing hours.

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In this regard, a meeting with the principals of private schools based in Shimla will be held at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) during the first week of November 2026 to ensure seamless and continued coordination.

Additionally, the police have appealed to parents to remain vigilant, sensitise their children about personal safety, and encourage them to report suspicious activities immediately. Schools and parents have also been urged to familiarise children with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number 112 to seek immediate assistance during emergencies.

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The police have further directed all district Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) to extend the necessary guidance and cooperation to educational institutions in strengthening their security arrangements.

Ashok Tewari, Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh, stated in a statement issued on Saturday that, acting on the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state police have launched a statewide initiative to strengthen the safety and security of students in schools.

He said that he had written to all school principals and headmasters, asking them to personally review their security arrangements, particularly at entry and exit points.

The DGP stated that the Chief Minister had emphasised that children's safety must remain a top priority and that every parent should have the confidence that their child is safe while attending school. “The Chief Minister has directed the police to work closely with educational institutions to promote effective preventive security measures,” he added.

Recalling last year's unfortunate incident involving the abduction of three students from near the main gate of a prestigious school in Shimla, the DGP said that although the children were fortunately recovered safely, the incident highlighted the importance of preventive security measures.

“School authorities have an important responsibility to take reasonable precautions to ensure children's safety. Failure to address known security vulnerabilities may also have legal implications in the unfortunate event of an incident. However, the emphasis of this initiative is on prevention, cooperation, and collective responsibility rather than punitive action,” the DGP said.