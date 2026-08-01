Himachal Police form 3-member panel to audit SP Shimla residence repair expenditure

The Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters has constituted a three-member Audit Committee to conduct a special audit of the expenditure incurred on repair and maintenance works at the official residence of the Superintendent of Police, Shimla (Southwood), during the period 2022-2025, following receipt of a report from the SP, Shimla.

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A spokesperson for the Police Headquarters said the committee, headed by the DyCFA at PHQ, has been tasked with examining the source, sanction, allocation and utilisation of funds.

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It will also scrutinise all related financial and works records, verify compliance with prescribed financial procedures, and identify any financial irregularities, unauthorised diversion of funds, procedural violations or individual responsibility, if established.

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The committee has also been directed to recommend appropriate further action based on its findings.

All concerned offices have been directed to extend full cooperation and produce the original records before the committee. It has been asked to submit a comprehensive, evidence-based report to the Police Headquarters within one week.

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“The constitution of the special Audit Committee reflects the state police's commitment to transparency, financial discipline, accountability and good governance, while ensuring that all matters involving public funds are examined objectively, fairly and in accordance with law,” the spokesperson said.