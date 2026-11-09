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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Police handled record 586 emergency calls on Diwali with average response time of 3.37 minutes

Himachal Police handled record 586 emergency calls on Diwali with average response time of 3.37 minutes

Of the total, as many as 187 incidents were fire-related, and the highest number of complaints — 88 — was received in Kangra district

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:38 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh witnessed 586 emergency incidents during Diwali, which were reported from across the state on State Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112). Of the total, as many as 187 incidents were fire-related.

As per the police, the highest number of complaints — 88 — was received in Kangra district. Similarly, 87 emergency incidents were reported in Shimla district, 86 in Solan, 72 in Mandi, 57 in Kullu, 45 in Sirmaur, 44 in Una, 35 in Bilaspur, 29 each in Hamirpur and Chamba, 13 in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari said the state police achieved a significant milestone in emergency response services this Diwali as it handled 586 emergency incidents in a single day — the highest ever recorded since the inception of ERSS-112 in the state.

“Despite this unprecedented workload, ERSS-112 maintained an impressive average Event Response Time of just 3 minutes and 37 seconds, reflecting the effectiveness of its operational coordination, real-time monitoring and prompt deployment of Emergency Response Units,” he said.

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Congratulating the entire ERSS-112 team, including call takers, dispatchers, supervisors and field-level Emergency Response Units, for their outstanding performance, Tewari said, “While families across Himachal Pradesh were celebrating Diwali, our emergency response personnel remained on duty, responding to distress calls and ensuring that help reached citizens without delay. Handling a record 586 emergencies while maintaining such an impressive response time is a testimony to their dedication, professionalism and teamwork.”

He further said the achievement also reflects the sustained efforts of the state police to strengthen ERSS-112 through closer supervision, improved accountability, technological integration and continuous performance monitoring.

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