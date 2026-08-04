Himachal: Police, home guard rescue 25 nomads trapped in the spating Jalmusha river

A major tragedy was averted as Sirmaur Police and Home Guard Jawans rescued 25 people belonging to the nomad community trapped in the surging Jalmusha River amid heavy rainfall in Himachal’s Sirmaur district on Tuesday.

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About 25 members of four nomadic (Gujjar) families were trapped in the river due to a sudden flood caused by heavy rains near the Katasan Temple, about 25 kilometres from Nahan, along the Nahan-Paonta-Chandigarh National Highway, police said.

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According to the police, on Tuesday, an individual named Bhupendra Kumar informed the Sadar police station, Nahan, about people trapped in the Jalmusha river, following which police, Home Guard, and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, while an NDRF team was kept on standby.

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The tehsildar of Paonta and other administrative officials also arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue operation. All the people were safely evacuated after a three-hour risky rescue operation amid heavy rain.

An eyewitness from Kolar village told PTI that the jawans formed a human chain using ropes in the raging river and pulled out each person one by one.

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The rescued people included a six-month-old girl and men, women, and children up to 45 years of age namely Gami (40), Bhura (45), Ambo (35), Jafar (39), Sadam (18), Shamshad (17), Manzoor (36), Safe (28), Layakt (27), Binu (25), Hajra (37), Huran (40), Ashu (20), Khatija (11), Suhana (15), Jatun (12), Irshad (5), Dilshad (6), Irshad (3), Shabina (one and a half years), Ikra (6 months), Jafar (10), Abdul (15), Nanki (45) and one other member.

SP Sirmaur NS Negi said that after the rescue operation was completed, all the people were taken to a safe place. He added that no one was harmed in this incident.