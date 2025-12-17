DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Police in touch with Punjab, Rajasthan counterparts over ‘Pak’ balloons’ spotting

Himachal Police in touch with Punjab, Rajasthan counterparts over ‘Pak’ balloons’ spotting

Recently, residents of Chalet village under Daulatpur police post were alarmed after an aeroplane-shaped balloon with PIA written on it was found on the roof of a house of a villager

article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 01:36 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Following spotting of multiple aeroplane-shaped balloons having PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) or Pakistani flag printed on them in different districts of the state in the past few weeks, the Himachal Pradesh Police have reached out to their counterparts in Punjab and Rajasthan to determine the origin of these balloons.

Advertisement

Police have also contacted the officials of the Indian Air Force for the same.

Advertisement

“So far, no suspicious devices such as gadgets, surveillance devices, trackers or materials have been found inside these balloons. We have contacted our counterparts in states sharing a border with Pakistan where similar balloons were found to get their insights,” police said.

Advertisement

While no FIR has been registered in this case, the police are investigating the matter, enquiring local vendors about the origin of these balloons.

Recently, residents of Chalet village under Daulatpur police post were alarmed after an aeroplane-shaped balloon with PIA written on it was found on the roof of a house of a villager.

Advertisement

He then immediately informed the Daulatpur police post. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and seized the balloon.

As a precautionary measure, police also inspected the surrounding areas to rule out the presence of any other suspicious objects.

On December 8, three similar balloons were also found in Tatehra village of Gagret sub-division. These balloons had the Pakistani flag on them and “I Love Pakistan” written on them.

Also, similar balloons were found in Hamirpur and Kangra districts in the past few months.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts