Himachal: Police intensify crackdown on drugs, illegal mining in Kangra

The Kangra police have stepped up surveillance of habitual drug peddlers and repeat offenders as part of an intensified crackdown on the drug menace, seizing property worth around Rs 49.5 lakh in two cases under the NDPS Act over the past month.

Addressing the media after a monthly crime meeting, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Kulbhushan Verma said crime reviews were being conducted regularly and databases of accused involved in previous cases were being analysed to keep habitual offenders under close watch.

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He added that the police were tracking drug peddlers and their associates, particularly those repeatedly involved in selling drugs and chitta. Those released from judicial custody were also being monitored to prevent them from returning to illegal activities.

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“Property attachment and seizure in previously registered NDPS Act cases is a primary focus for us,” Verma said, adding that three proposals had been sent this month under the PIT-NDPS Act and more would follow.

The SP said 1,461 cases had been registered by the district police so far this year, compared with 1,446 during the corresponding period last year. He said detection under the NDPS Act, Excise Act and mining laws remained a major focus. He said the police were also conducting continuous awareness campaigns against drugs under the government’s anti-chitta drive.

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The police have also intensified their drive against proclaimed offenders, with 14 POs arrested this month. Verma said special drives lasting seven to 10 days were conducted almost every month to trace and apprehend POs.

On investigation pendency, the SP said the district’s current pendency rate stood at 21 per cent, just 1 percentage point above the 20 per cent limit prescribed by the Police Headquarters. “Our effort is to bring it down to 20 per cent or below,” he added. The SP said missing-person cases were another area getting the attention of the police. As many as 171 missing-person cases were currently pending in the district, including 69 females and 102 males.

He said many missing persons were those who had left home for employment or were facing mental or personal issues. The police were also contacting families in older cases to verify whether missing persons had subsequently moved elsewhere, taken up jobs or married without informing the authorities.

Verma said the police had also reviewed traffic management and law and order arrangements ahead of the tourist season, when the influx of visitors to Kangra increases significantly.