Himachal Police invite reels, videos to spread anti-chitta message

To turn its social media handles from a channel of one-way communication into a platform for public creativity, awareness and collective action against drug abuse, the Himachal Pradesh Police have decided to invite people, especially students, youth, content creators and police personnel, to contribute original photographs and videos in support of the Chief Minister’s Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan.

The police on Tuesday launched ‘Create With HP Police’, calling on citizens to become active partners in raising awareness against drug abuse. Under the initiative, the police will announce a theme for about a week and invite creative contributions from across the state. The inaugural theme is the ‘Chief Minister’s Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan’, for which entries have been sought till November 17.

Participants can submit photographs, short videos or reels of 30 to 90 seconds or edited videos of two to three minutes, highlighting the dangers of chitta, inspiring stories of recovery, youth participation, sports and healthy lifestyles, community mobilisation and the collective resolve to make Himachal drug-free.

The best entries will be featured on the police’s official social media platforms with due credit to their creators. Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari will honour the best creators with letters of appreciation and creators who consistently submit outstanding content over successive themes will be suitably rewarded.

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The DGP said the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan was fundamentally a people’s movement whose success depended on the active involvement of every section of society, particularly the youth. “Our young people should not remain merely the audience for anti-drug campaigns; they must become their creators, communicators and ambassadors. A powerful photograph, a meaningful reel or an inspiring short film can change attitudes, influence choices and motivate thousands to join this movement. We want to recognise and encourage such creativity, not merely through social media visibility but also through formal appreciation and suitable rewards for sustained excellence,” he said.

The initiative will not remain confined to anti-chitta awareness, he added. “In the coming weeks, the HP Police intends to invite public contributions on other important themes, including road safety, cybercrime prevention, women and child safety, emergency response and police-public partnership,” he said.

The DGP appealed to citizens, educational institutions, youth organisations and police personnel across the state to take part enthusiastically and contribute their creativity towards building a safer, healthier and drug-free Himachal Pradesh.