Himachal Police launch probe after Deputy CM, Congress MLA get 'death threat' on social media

The Himachal Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into an indirect death threat made on social media against Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, an official said on Friday.

According to police, a social media user shared a post on Facebook on the arrest of gangster Amrish Rana.

In the comment section, an individual wrote, "The people are demanding the sword again," to which another user replied, "This time it will be used on a politician only."

When asked, "For what crime?", the individual said, "Only the deputy CM and MLA Rakesh Kalia would know." Taking note of the conversation, complainant Arun Kumar informed the police and a case was registered at the Haroli Police Station on Thursday night, the official said.

Deputy CM Agnihotri, an MLA from Haroli constituency, and Kalia, a legislator from Gagret constituency, hail from Una district.

The police are probing whether those who issued the threat have any connection with gangster Rana, and efforts are on to ascertain their IP addresses to know their location, the official said.