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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal police raid 170 educational and PG accommodations under 'anti-chitta' drive; arrest 5

Himachal police raid 170 educational and PG accommodations under 'anti-chitta' drive; arrest 5

Heroin, illicit liquor seized as police intensify war on drugs; DGP appeals residents to contact police if they come across any illegal drug-related activities

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:17 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Continuing its state-wide ‘anti-chitta’ campaign, Himachal Pradesh police along with Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday conducted state-wide raids and search operations in as many as 170 educational institutions and paying guests’ (PG) accommodations.

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During the operation, police arrested five individuals and seized 2.17 grams of heroin (chitta), along with 6.75 litres of illicit liquor.

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Police also registered four cases including two under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) and one each under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011.

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In addition, the police also issued as many as 116 challans under COTPA and about 20 challans under the Himachal Pradesh Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1995.

Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari said that the operation was held as a part of the ongoing second phase of the ‘chitta-free’ Himachal campaign, launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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“The state police have been continuously taking stringent measures against drug trafficking and drug abuse across the state,” said the DGP.

He added that the operation focused on identifying, verifying and taking action against drug abuse among foreign nationals and students residing near educational institutions and PG accommodations.

Tewari also appealed residents to promptly alert the police in case they come across any drug trafficking activities, including the sale, storage, or consumption of drugs, by dialing 112 or by contacting the nearest police station.

The DGP further urged the youth to support the police by promptly sharing any information related to heroin and other narcotic substances with the police. He assured that the identity of informants will strictly be kept confidential.

Tewari said that the state police are committed to eradicate drug menace from Himachal and will continue to intensify its action with active support of the people, especially the youth.

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