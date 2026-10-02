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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal police retain top spot in emergency response time India rankings

Himachal police retain top spot in emergency response time India rankings

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Photo for representational purpose only. Image credits/X @himachalpolice
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The Himachal Pradesh Police have retained the top position in India in the ERSS-112 Response Time Ranking for September 2026, recording an average emergency response time of 4 minutes and 4 seconds.

The achievement marks a significant improvement from the 34th position in November 2025 to the top position nationally, reflecting sustained efforts to strengthen emergency response, technology, operational coordination and field deployment.

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According to a police spokesperson, the performance was made possible by the dedicated efforts of ERSS-112 call-takers, dispatchers, Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) personnel, district police teams and supervisory officers.

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Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashok Tewari congratulated the entire ERSS-112 team, saying the achievement reflected the commitment, discipline, teamwork and sincere efforts of police personnel at every level.

“From the 34th position to No. 1, this journey reflects the dedication and teamwork of our police personnel. Every minute matters in an emergency. Being No. 1 is an achievement, but sustaining this position through consistent, professional and compassionate service to citizens is our greater responsibility,” he said.

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