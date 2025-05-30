DT
PT
Himachal Police seize 380 boxes of liquor hidden under potato sacks in Bilaspur

Himachal Police seize 380 boxes of liquor hidden under potato sacks in Bilaspur

A case has been registered under the Excise Act and the driver has been taken into custody
PTI
Bilaspur, Updated At : 05:16 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Himachal Pradesh Police seized 380 boxes of English liquor being smuggled illegally in a canter vehicle concealed under potato sacks in Bilaspur district, officials said on Friday.

A case has been registered under the Excise Act and the driver has been taken into custody, they said.

During a routine check at Garamoda on Thursday night, police intercepted the vehicle. The driver appeared nervous, which raised suspicion leading to a search of the vehicle that revealed the hidden liquor consignment, Rooplal Kathaniya, in-charge of Swarghat police station, said.

Police said the driver, Pawan Kumar, from Mohal village in the Bhuntar area of Kullu district, failed to produce any documents related to the liquor consignment.

The canter vehicle was carrying potato sacks, under which the liquor was concealed, they said, adding that further investigations are underway.

