Himachal police take a step towards safe schools, safer childhood

In a major step towards strengthening child protection and campus security, the Himachal Pradesh Police today launched ‘School CONNECT–School Safety & Student Protection Initiative’, aimed at building closer coordination between police, educational institutions and parents to ensure a safe environment for students.

As part of the initiative, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari chaired an interactive meeting with principals and representatives of 27 schools at the Police Headquarters. He said the programme builds on the success of the Police-University CONNECT initiative and extends structured police engagement to schools, with a greater focus on preventive policing and safeguarding children from emerging threats.

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Emphasising that child safety is a collective responsibility, Tewari said CCTV surveillance, proper supervision, staff verification and timely information-sharing must become essential components of school management. He said the objective was not merely to respond to incidents after they occurred, but to identify potential risks and prevent untoward incidents through awareness, vigilance and coordinated action.

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While University CONNECT focuses on students in higher educational institutions, School CONNECT takes police outreach to a younger and more vulnerable age group, reinforcing the commitment to making educational spaces safer.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on CCTV coverage at school entry and exit points, visitor verification, access control, staff background checks and periodic security assessments. Special emphasis was laid on preventing kidnapping, sexual abuse, bullying, harassment and exploitation, besides sensitising schools about the provisions of the POCSO Act and the importance of timely reporting.

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Recognising the growing risks in the digital space, the DGP also stressed the need to protect students from cyberbullying, online grooming, sextortion, deepfakes and other cyber threats. He urged schools to actively participate in the Chief Minister-led Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan and help protect children from chitta and other drugs.

School transportation safety, verification of drivers and support staff, disaster preparedness, evacuation drills and awareness about the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) were also discussed.

Tewari called for designated police nodal officers, functional school safety committees and regular interaction between schools and local police to ensure effective implementation of the initiative.