Himachal Police to deploy quick response teams in snow-bound areas

The Himachal Pradesh Police have drawn up a special rescue plan and decided to deploy quick reaction teams (QRTs) in snow-prone areas to ensure the prompt evacuation of people stranded during heavy snowfall in the upcoming winter season.

The police have directed the Superintendents of Police of Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Shimla and Chamba districts to maintain strict vigil in snowbound areas and ensure preparedness for emergencies.

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Special attention will be given to vulnerable locations, including the north and south portals of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Baralacha Pass, Kaza, Kufri, Fagu, Narkanda and Khadapathar, which experience heavy snowfall during winter.

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The QRTs will coordinate with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), local administration and other concerned authorities to ensure the swift rescue of stranded persons.

The teams will also maintain round-the-clock surveillance of snow-prone routes to facilitate timely intervention during emergencies. With the winter season approaching, the police have advised residents and tourists to avoid travelling to high-altitude and snow-prone areas during heavy snowfall.

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Tourists have also been urged to check local weather forecasts and official warnings before undertaking journeys to such destinations. The initiative aims to strengthen emergency response mechanisms and minimise risks to residents, tourists and commuters during extreme winter conditions.