Himachal: Poll preparations gather pace in Kangra Congress

The strategy was discussed at a meeting of newly appointed office-bearers at the party headquarters in Dharamsala on Thursday, attended by all 15 block Congress presidents.

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Talking to mediapersons here on Friday, Rajya Sabha MP and Kangra District Congress Committee chief Anurag Sharma stressed the need to strengthen the organisation at the booth level and establish a direct connect with voters. He said the party would focus on ensuring that the welfare and development initiatives of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached people at the grassroots.

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Sharma called for revitalising the party cadre, strengthening booth-level networks and maintaining regular interaction with the public. He said an effective organisational structure at the village and booth level would be crucial ahead of the 2027 elections.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and Kangra district in-charge Sat Pal Raizada urged party workers to remain united and committed to strengthening the organisation.

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Calling grassroots workers the backbone of the Congress, Raizada asked party leaders to set aside differences and work collectively to highlight the achievements of the state government. He directed the party machinery to intensify activities across panchayats and polling booths and ensure that government schemes were effectively communicated to the people.

The meeting also focused on greater coordination among district, block and booth-level functionaries. Party leaders maintained that a united and sustained campaign would be essential to counter the Opposition and consolidate the Congress position in Kangra.

HPCC general secretary and co-in-charge Yashwant Khanna, Vivek Kumar and block-level leaders also participated in the deliberations.