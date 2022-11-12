Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, November 12
Congress today lodged a complaint before the Election Commission of India (ECI) against BJP and others for circulating a forged letter on the letter head of AICC state incharge Rajeev Shukla to influence voters.
The complaint filed by the Congress Legal Cell points out that the letter addressed to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was never written by Shukla, a Rajya Sabha MP, who is incharge of Himachal Congress.
“It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage Congress,” the party claimed.
In its complaint, Congress termed the circulation of the forged letter as a sign of BJP frustration on sensing that they will not find favour with the electorate of Himachal.
The party demanded registration of FIR against state BJP President under Sections 468, 469, 471, 472, 44 and 120 B of the IPC along with other relevant provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: 66 per cent turnout recorded till 5 pm; figure likely to go up
Polling peaceful and smooth as not a single incident of poll...
Himachal polls: Congress files complaint before ECI against BJP, others for 'circulating forged letter'
‘It is nothing but a feeble attempt by the BJP to damage Con...
Himachal Assembly election: World’s highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold
Tashigang is at an altitude 15,256 feet in Himachal’s border...
Major police reshuffle in Punjab, 33 officers shifted
7 SSPs, 2IGs among those shifted