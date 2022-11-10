 Himachal Polls last campaign day: Cong on 68 rally blitzkrieg, Priyanka Gandhi goes door-to-door : The Tribune India

Shimla, November 10

The Congress will aggressively campaign for the change of power in Himachal Pradesh on the last day of campaigning on Thursday with the participation of star campaigners including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a door-to-door campaign in Shimla.

The oldest party in the country will hold rallies in all 68 assembly constituencies simultaneously in the state on the last day of the campaign.

After the stupendous success of "Booth Jeeto Himachal Jeeto'" the party is going to hold yet another historic public relations and rally, the party said in a release.

On Thursday, Congress will take out "Vijay Ashirwad Rally" in all 68 assembly constituencies of Himachal.

In this rally, the party's star campaigners will be seen campaigning at many places.

Congress leader Vijay Ashirwad will start the rally with blessings of deities at the temple. After that, they will communicate with the people of the area through road shows.

Star Campaigners like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Rajiv Shukla will be campaigning in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be addressing a rally in the Sirmaur District of Himachal Pradesh and will Campaign door to Door in Shimla later on.

Meanwhile, Congress released its manifesto last week with '10 guarantees'.

Divulging the contents of the manifesto, chairman of Manifesto Committee Dhani Ram Shandil said an attempt has been made to address issues like price rise, unemployment and issues concerning employees. He said an effort has been made to include the aspirations of women, youth, government employees, ex-servicemen and women in the manifesto.

The 10 guarantees of Congress include the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, 1 lakh government jobs, as many as 5 lakh jobs for youth, Rs 680 crore Start-up fund for the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to the women, and free electricity up to 300 units of consumption.

The Himachal Pradesh election manifesto of the Congress also assured the people of the hilly state of four English-medium schools in each assembly, mobile clinics for free treatment in each village, the cost price of cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram, purchase of 10 liters of milk from animal keepers, and the farm owners will be given the liberty to decide the price for their farm produce.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that if their government comes to power in the Centre, the Congress will cancel the Agnipath scheme.

"We will cancel the Agnipath scheme when our government will be formed at the Centre. We fulfil whatever we promise. In Chhattisgarh also, we promised for the loan waiver of the farmer and it was implemented," Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said while addressing a public gathering in Kangra.

The elections will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

