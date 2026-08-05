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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal pollution board fines pharma unit Rs 3.8 lakh for illegal discharge of untreated effluent

Himachal pollution board fines pharma unit Rs 3.8 lakh for illegal discharge of untreated effluent

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The bypass pipeline used to discharge industrial effluent from a pharma unit at Jharmajri in Baddi. Photo: Aditya Chadha
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The State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 3.80 lakh on Biogenetic Drugs Private Limited at Jharmajri in Baddi for illegally discharging untreated industrial effluent into a nullah through a bypass pipeline, violating key environmental laws.

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Invoking the National Green Tribunal’s “Polluter Pays Principle”, the board held the unit liable for environmental violations for 15 days, from July 4 to July 18, said Atul Parmar, Regional Officer, SPCB, Baddi.

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The violations came to light after local residents noticed orange-coloured effluent gushing into the nullah on July 4 and alerted the SPCB. An inspection confirmed the existence of a concealed bypass pipeline used to release untreated waste into the water body. Officials also found a high possibility of industrial effluent mixing with storm water due to the absence of separate drainage. Residents complained of a pungent stench and alleged the pipeline had been camouflaged beneath heaps of plastic waste.

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The inspection further revealed that hazardous waste was being stored in the open without adequate safeguards. The unit’s Hazardous Waste Authorisation and Consent to Operate had expired in March 2021 and were never renewed. The company had also expanded its operations by installing an additional boiler and diesel generator without obtaining mandatory approvals from the SPCB.

The board issued a show-cause notice on July 6 under the Water Act, 1974 and Air Act, 1981, followed by another notice on July 13 for failing to rectify deficiencies. During a follow-up inspection on July 18, officials found the company had removed the bypass line, restored its effluent treatment plant and applied for expansion approval and hazardous waste authorisation.

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The affected nullah ultimately joins the Sarsa river, whose water quality has deteriorated over the years amid repeated pollution incidents in the Baddi industrial cluster.

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