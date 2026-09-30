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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Pollution consent overhaul puts Manali hoteliers in a fix

Himachal: Pollution consent overhaul puts Manali hoteliers in a fix

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:09 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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An aerial view of the mountainous landscape during a sharp temperature dip following a fresh spell of snowfall in Manali on Tuesday. ANI
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Hoteliers and owners of commercial establishments in Manali are facing financial strain following changes in the pollution consent system, with the Pollution Control Board discontinuing the renewal facility and shifting to a one-time consent mechanism.

Affected establishments said the change had substantially increased their compliance costs. According to them, applicants who earlier renewed their pollution certificates annually or for shorter periods now have to apply under the “New” category, resulting in charges that are 200 to 250 per cent higher. The option of annual registration has also been discontinued, with applicants required to seek consent for a minimum period of five years.

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The development has caused concern among small and medium establishments, which say the mandatory upfront payment is placing an additional financial burden on them.

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Taking cognisance of the issue, the Manali Hoteliers Association said it had received concerns from members regarding the non-availability of the renewal option, the higher fee under the new-application category and the mandatory five-year validity period.

The association said it would take up the matter with the authorities on an urgent basis and seek clarification on the changes. It would also request a practical mechanism that did not impose an unnecessary financial burden on businesses. The association plans to seek a meeting with the concerned department to discuss the issue and explore the possibility of restoring a renewal facility with reasonable fees and suitable validity options.

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Members have also been asked to share details, screenshots and their experiences so that their concerns can be presented before the authorities in a comprehensive manner.

Kullu Pollution Control Board Regional Officer Sunil Sharma, however, said the changes had been introduced on the portal in accordance with central guidelines. He said the earlier system provided a discount of around 40 per cent on renewal, but the new system required applicants to pay the full fee for five years to obtain one-time consent.

“There will be no renewal process,” Sharma said.

He explained that the validity of the consent would depend on the operational capacity and pollution potential of an establishment. Units are categorised under Red, Orange, Green and White categories, with consent validity now ranging from five to 25 years. Registered units would receive a single consent certificate instead of having to undergo frequent renewals.

While the revised system is intended to simplify compliance and reduce repeated renewal procedures, hoteliers contend that the absence of a transition mechanism and the higher upfront cost have made compliance difficult, particularly for smaller establishments.

The association has sought a balance between environmental compliance and financial viability, with members now awaiting the outcome of its proposed meeting with the authorities.

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