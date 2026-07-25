DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Portal crash sparks ITR filing concerns

Himachal: Portal crash sparks ITR filing concerns

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Taxpayers, CAs seek deadline extension as prolonged technical snag disrupts return filing ahead of July 31 due date. iStock
Advertisement
The Income Tax Department's e-filing portal suffered a major technical outage on Friday, leaving taxpayers, chartered accountants (CAs) and tax advocates unable to file income tax returns (ITRs) or complete other compliance-related work. The prolonged disruption has raised concerns as the July 31 deadline for filing ITRs in Form 1 and Form 2 is fast approaching.
Advertisement

According to tax professionals, the portal became inaccessible during the day and remained largely non-functional for several hours, preventing users from logging in, uploading returns or completing verification and submission processes. Thousands of taxpayers across the country were reportedly affected, with many encountering repeated error messages while attempting to access the website.

Advertisement

Chartered accountants said the portal had been witnessing intermittent technical glitches over the past 10 days, though services were usually restored within a short time. Friday's outage, however, was far more severe, with the system remaining down for most of the day, severely disrupting work during one of the busiest phases of the tax filing season.

Advertisement

Tax practitioners warned that if the technical issues persist, many taxpayers may fail to meet the statutory deadline despite being ready to file their returns. The disruption has also affected professionals handling multiple client filings, adding to the compliance burden.

CAs and tax advocates have urged the Union Finance Ministry and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to restore the portal at the earliest and ensure uninterrupted functioning during the peak filing period. They have also sought an extension of the July 31 deadline if the glitches continue, arguing that taxpayers should not face penalties for delays caused by technical failures beyond their control.

Advertisement

As of Friday evening, the portal had reportedly not been fully restored, with users continuing to experience difficulties in accessing the e-filing system.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts