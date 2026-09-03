Himachal power board staff rally for Old Pension Scheme

Employees, engineers and pensioners of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) today held a rally near the Vidhan Sabha, demanding implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and urgent measures to address the shortage of staff in the board.

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The main demand raised by the HPSEBL Joint Action Committee (JAC) was restoration of OPS for board employees. Union leaders pointed out that the board had adopted the CCS Pension Rules, 1972, in 1974, but its employees continued to remain deprived of the scheme despite its implementation in various state government departments.

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The leaders urged the state government to take a decision on OPS within this year, saying further delay was creating uncertainty among employees. They said a mechanism for disbursement of pensions could be worked out immediately after the scheme was implemented.

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The JAC also expressed concern over the acute shortage of manpower in the board. It claimed that around 11,600 posts were lying vacant, while only about 1,180 employees had been recruited during the past three-and-a-half years. In contrast, more than 3,800 employees had retired during the same period.

The leaders said the widening gap between sanctioned strength and available manpower was placing an additional workload on existing employees and could adversely affect the smooth functioning of the power system.

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The JAC also sought a concrete policy for outsourced employees and urged the government to resolve all outstanding issues at the earliest. It warned that the agitation would be intensified if no positive decisions were taken. A meeting of JAC office-bearers has been scheduled for September 15 to decide the future course of action.