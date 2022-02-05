Himachal Power Department staff doing good job

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Power Dept staff doing good job

EMPLOYEES of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited have been doing a great job for the restoration of electricity supply, which gets affected due to snowfall at Kupvi in Shimla. Earlier, the work used to remain incomplete for at least a week after snowfall but now, the power supply is restored within 24 to 48 hours. They are doing a great job. — Sudershan, Kupvi

Pothole-ridden roads pose threat to commuters

THE roads in Shimla are filled with potholes and are in pathetic condition. They add to the commuters’ woes after a fresh spell of rain and snow. The poor condition of roads increases chances of road mishaps and pose a threat to the commuters. The authorities concerned must look into the issue and get the needful immediately. — Aman, Shimla