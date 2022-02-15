Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured in house fire in Mandi

Shimla, February 15
Ten people suffered burns on Tuesday when a fire broke out at a house in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, a state disaster management official said.
The incident took place in Ramnagar.
All the injured were admitted to Medical College Hospital Nerchowk in Mandi district for treatment.
The fire brigade doused the flames. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts
There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine
Russia says some troops near Ukraine returning to base
It was not clear how many units were being withdrawn, and by...
'Can best serve India's interests outside party fold'; ex-law minister Ashwani Kumar quits Congress after 46 years
Blames 'lack of leadership' in the party
Lalu Prasad convicted in Rs 139-crore Doranda treasury case, fifth in fodder scam
The quantum of punishment to be pronounced on February 18
Sukhbir Badal releases SAD-BSP manifesto; promises free 400 units of electricity to poor, Rs 10 lakh-card to students
Promises 1-lakh govt jobs, truck unions to be restored in Pu...