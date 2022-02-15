Himachal Pradesh: 10 injured in house fire in Mandi

PTI

Shimla, February 15

Ten people suffered burns on Tuesday when a fire broke out at a house in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, a state disaster management official said.

The incident took place in Ramnagar.

All the injured were admitted to Medical College Hospital Nerchowk in Mandi district for treatment.

The fire brigade doused the flames. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said.