Himachal Pradesh among leading states in TB elimination, says Shandil

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said Himachal Pradesh was making significant strides towards eliminating tuberculosis (TB) through a combination of short-term and long-term strategic interventions. He was addressing, through virtual mode, a meeting of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan chaired by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi to review the progress made by states and Union Territories towards achieving the national goal of a TB-free India.

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Shandil informed the meeting that Himachal had emerged as one of the leading states in several key TB control indicators. He said the state had achieved over 75 per cent coverage in screening vulnerable populations living in high-risk villages and wards. Besides extensive screening, the state had also made notable progress in conducting X-ray examinations, NAAT testing and providing comprehensive care and support to TB patients.

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The minister attributed the success of the TB elimination campaign to the dedicated efforts of ASHA workers, healthcare personnel, Ni-kshay Mitras and active community participation. Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to a TB-free Himachal Pradesh, he said steps were being taken to expand the TB diagnostic network and strengthen healthcare infrastructure.