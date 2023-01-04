Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

Dharamshala, January 4
The first session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Assembly started on a stormy note as opposition members disrupted the proceedings, accusing the Congress government of having a "vengeful attitude".
Protem Speaker Chander Kumar administered oath to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former deputy speaker Hans Raj and other newly elected MLAs.
Before oath-taking, Thakur alleged that the attitude of the Congress dispensation was vengeful and demanded it should immediately revoke the orders denotifying institutions opened by the previous BJP government.
The orders are illegal as the right to de-notify institutions rests with the cabinet which is yet to be formed, he claimed.
Intervening in the matter, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the newly elected MLAs should be administered oaths first and then other issues could be discussed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...