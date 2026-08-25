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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh Assembly sees heated debate on unemployment

Himachal Pradesh Assembly sees heated debate on unemployment

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleges that a large number of posts were vacant in key departments, claims that the administrative system has 'collapsed completely'

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:05 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Police personnel stand guard at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. Tribune file photo
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The Congress government and the Opposition clashed over the issue of unemployment in the state during Question Hour on Monday.

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Opposition members left the House, alleging that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was not giving a direct answer to a specific question about employment. Raising the issue of vacancies in various government departments, BJP MLA Jeet Ram Katwal said that 37 per cent of posts were vacant across 13 major departments. He pointed out that the Congress had come to power promising to provide five lakh jobs during its five-year tenure.

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In response, the Chief Minister said the government was creating employment and self-employment opportunities through various initiatives, including the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Scheme, and would create more employment opportunities.

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Joining the debate, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur alleged that a large number of posts remained vacant in key departments and claimed that the administrative system had “collapsed completely”.

The Chief Minister said many vacancies had existed since the previous government’s tenure and assured the House that vacant posts would be filled. He also said the government was preparing a new policy for outsourced employees.

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