Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s Monsoon session likely to focus discussion on recent natural calamity

The Monsoon session, set to start from September 18, would have seven sittings, including a private member day

Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s Monsoon session, set to start from September 18, likely to focus discussion on recent natural calamity. Tribune file



PTI

Shimla, September 16

The Monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, set to start from September 18, is likely to focus discussions on the recent natural calamity that caused heavy losses in the state and on framing policies to combat climate change.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh in July and August, triggering flash floods and landslides. The hill state suffered losses of around Rs 8,680 crore due to the calamity.

The session would have seven sittings, including a private member day. Besides motions for discussion, 743 starred and 196 unstarred questions have been received by the Assembly secretariat, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania told reporters on Saturday.

He said that this session is very important in the wake of the recent natural calamities and hoped that meaningful discussions would be held on framing policies to combat climate change.

Stating that 70 per cent of the Assembly business in the Monsoon Session is regarding natural calamity, Pathania expressed hope that the House members would rise above political lines and raise issues in the interest of the state.

During the Budget session, the Assembly’s productivity was 94 per cent and the total sitting lasted 75 hours, the Speaker said.

Replying to a question, he said that starting Zero Hour in the Assembly is under consideration and at present urgent issues are raised through a point of order.

Live telecast of House proceedings is under consideration and various options, including launching the Assembly's own broadcast channel, are being explored, Pathania said, adding that an all-party meeting has been convened on Sunday.

