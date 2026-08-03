Himachal Pradesh Ayush, Youth Services and Sports and Law Minister Yadvinder Goma assures panchayats of timely resolution of problems

Himachal Pradesh Ayush, Youth Services and Sports and Law Minister Yadvinder Goma has assured elected panchayat representatives that he will visit the villages to understand their problems and make every possible effort to ensure timely resolution.

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Speaking at an interactive programme organised by the minister with panchayat representatives at Balakrupi near Jaisinghpur in Kangra district, Goma said development works in panchayats would be taken up on priority, with special emphasis on projects that directly benefit local communities. He stressed that the state government was committed to balanced rural development and improving basic infrastructure.

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Highlighting development initiatives in the Jaisinghpur Assembly constituency, the minister said several bridges and roads were being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore, which would significantly improve connectivity in the area.

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The minister also announced that the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Balakrupi would be upgraded to a Community Health Centre (CHC) to improve healthcare facilities and ensure round-the-clock medical services for the people.

Chairing a meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti at Rajiv Gandhi Government Postgraduate Ayurvedic Hospital, Paprola, he approved several proposals aimed at improving infrastructure and patient care.

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Among the decisions taken were the purchase of modern medical equipment worth Rs 18 lakh, installation of a 500-litre oxygen plant and medical gas pipeline system, procurement of machinery worth Rs 23 lakh to enhance diagnostic and treatment facilities and the appointment of three doctors and four specialists to strengthen healthcare services at the hospital.