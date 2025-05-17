DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal / Himachal Pradesh bank hit by Rs 11.55 crore cyber fraud

Himachal Pradesh bank hit by Rs 11.55 crore cyber fraud

The fraudsters hacked the mobile banking application of a customer of the bank's Halti branch in Chamba district
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:13 PM May 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purposes only. File photo
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank was hit by cyber fraudsters after it hacked the bank server through the mobile phone of a customer.

Advertisement

According to reports, the fraudsters hacked the mobile banking application of a customer of the bank's Halti branch in Chamba district and withdrew the amount of Rs 11.55 crores, which was later transferred to 20 different bank accounts.

The State Cyber cell stated that the incident occurred on May 11 and 12, but the matter only came to light on May 14 as, due to a bank holiday, the bank was not able to receive the transaction report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Advertisement

After bank authorities became aware of the fraud by going through the transaction report received on May 14, they immediately lodged a complaint at the Police Station, Sadar in Shimla, which was then transferred to the Cyber Police Station, Shimla.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Cybercrime Mohit Chawla confirmed the report and said that a team from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) from Delhi is on its way to Shimla to assist in the investigation.

Advertisement

He said that further details of the case will be unearthed after a thorough investigation by the CERT-in team and the cyber commandos of the state.

Meanwhile, the bank authorities have assured the customers that their money with the bank is safe and stated that the amount transferred through the transactions has been put on hold.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper