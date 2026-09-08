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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh becomes 2nd-highest literate state in India at 99.55%

Himachal Pradesh becomes 2nd-highest literate state in India at 99.55%

State receives national honour for achieving fully literate state status under the New India Literacy Programme (ULLAS)

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:18 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur receiving the national honour in New Delhi
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Tuesday received the national-level honour on behalf of Himachal Pradesh at a function held in New Delhi on the occasion of International Literacy Day, recognising the state’s remarkable achievement for achieving fully literate state status under the New India Literacy Programme (ULLAS).

Thakur said Himachal had achieved a literacy rate of 99.55 per cent, making it the second-highest literate state in the country after Goa (99.7 per cent). The state was declared fully literate on 8 September, 2025, with a literacy rate of 99.3 per cent.

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He said the achievement reflected the sustained efforts of the state government, Education Department, teachers, volunteers and people of the state. He said the progress in education has been strengthened by a series of reforms and initiatives undertaken by the present state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, with emphasis on quality education and improved learning outcomes.

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Thakur added that under ULLAS, which was implemented in Himachal from 2023-24, the programme has covered all 12 districts of the state. A total of 94,930 learners have been identified and registered on the ULLAS portal, while 19,232 volunteer teachers have been registered and trained. The State government conducted three Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Tests (FLNATs). Overall, 61,542 learners were assessed, of whom 59,896 passed, giving an overall pass percentage of 97.3 per cent.

He said the focus would now be on sustaining literacy and promoting lifelong learning, digital literacy and vocational skills under ULLAS. The state government has set a target of achieving 100 per cent literacy during 2026-27.

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“The state government will continue to pursue progressive reforms and strive for excellence in education, ensuring quality, equitable and future-oriented learning opportunities for every student,” Thakur said.

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