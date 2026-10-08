Himachal Pradesh BJP hits out at Congress over EVM allegations

In a statement issued here, Sharma said the Congress and its allies were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar but questioned the party’s approach to the Election Commission.

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“The Congress and its allies are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, but when they win elections, democracy is strong and when they lose, the ECI is blamed,” he said.

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Sharma questioned whether the Congress would also seek the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after the BJP performed strongly in several local-body elections in Himachal Pradesh.

He said the BJP had won three municipal corporations — Mandi, Dharamsala and Solan — while the Congress had won only Palampur. He said 63 wards in these elections were contested using EVMs, with BJP candidates winning 37 and Congress candidates 23, while Independents secured three seats.

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Referring to the Zila Parishad elections, which were conducted using ballot papers, Sharma said BJP-backed candidates had also won more seats than their Congress-backed counterparts.

“The Congress lost in elections where EVMs were used and also where ballot papers were used,” he said.

Sharma asked the Congress to explain whether it attributed its electoral setbacks to EVMs, ballot papers, the Election Commission or its own policies and leadership.

His remarks came amid the Congress’ criticism of the Election Commission and its objections to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The BJP leader alleged that the opposition party was attempting to create doubts about the electoral process by selectively questioning election mechanisms.

He said the Congress should maintain consistency in its position on EVMs and the Election Commission, irrespective of the outcome of elections.