Himachal Pradesh BJP suspends 4 members for 6 years for anti-party activities

Shimla, February 3
Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Friday suspended four working committee members for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.
The suspended members include Tek Chand Chandel from Nalagarh in Solan district, Anu Thakur and Mahendra Thakur from Anni and Balak Ram from Banjar in Kullu district.
They persons had worked against BJP candidates in their respective constituencies during the state assembly polls held on November 12 last year and were expelled after receiving memorandum from the candidates as well as the ‘Mandal’.
“The BJP is a disciplined party. Indiscipline would not be tolerated at any level,” Kashyap said in a statement.
