Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education steps up exam surveillance

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has strengthened digital monitoring of examinations through the ‘Exam Mitra’ app to ensure transparency and fairness.

Chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma said real-time reporting of key activities at centres was now integral to the system, with no compromise on credibility. Real-time video recording of the opening of question paper packets is mandatory through the app, which also captures the start and end of examinations, attendance of superintendents and students, unfair means cases (UMCs) and flying squad inspection reports.

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Monitoring continues after the examination, with packing of answer-book packets recorded on video and their delivery to designated dropping centres reported digitally. The surveillance mechanism is multi-layered, combining the app, CCTV and flying squads. Centre in-charges and other personnel have been directed to upload all mandatory reports and videos accurately and on time.

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The board has also moved the “Forwarding Memo of Answer Books” online. Centres must enter details such as the envelope hologram number, centre name and code, subject, session, date, candidates present and total answer books, along with roll numbers, absentees and answer books sent separately in UMC cases.

Dr Sharma directed centres to cross-check every entry in the “Secrecy Memo” with answer books and records before submission, as no changes will be possible afterwards. A printout must be enclosed with the packet. Guidelines are available under the “School Login” section of the board’s website.