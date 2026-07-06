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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh braces for continued heavy rainfall

Himachal Pradesh braces for continued heavy rainfall

Orange weather alert for Kangra, Una and Chamba districts

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:01 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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People take a walk during rain, in Shimla, on Sunday. PTI
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Heavy rainfall is set to continue across Himachal Pradesh today as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued an orange weather alert for Kangra, Una and Chamba districts.

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The centre has also issued a warning of water logging in low lying areas, low visibility, traffic congestion and temporary disruption in essential services in Una, Kangra and Sirmour districts due to very heavy to heavy rains in isolated places.

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Also, a yellow weather alert has been issued for Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Sirmour, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, resulting in heavy to moderate rains in isolated places of these districts.

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In view of heavy rainfall, people have been advised to avoid venturing towards vulnerable areas and to stay away from water bodies.

However, minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal as no large changes will be recorded in them today.

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Minimum temperature in Shimla is 17.8°C, Dharamsala 23.4°C, Manali 18.1°C, Kangra 22.8°C, Bilaspur 25°C, Hamirpur 26.3°C, Una 22°C, Nahan 21.1°C, Mandi 26°C, Solan 22°C, Bhuntar 22.4°C, Sundernagar 24.1°C, Keylong 12.6°C, Kufri 15.3°C and Paonta Sahib 27°C.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 11.1°C which was recorded in Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti.

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