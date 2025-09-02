DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh braces for extreme rainfall; red alert Issued for 4 district

Himachal Pradesh braces for extreme rainfall; red alert Issued for 4 district

Orange weather warning has been issued for the rest of the state, due to which the state will experience heavy rainfall for the next few hours
article_Author
Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:21 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A massive landslide following rainfall at Ramnagar near ISBT in Shimla on Monday.
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness extreme rainfall in isolated areas, as the State Meteorological Department has issued a red weather warning for Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, and Lahaul and Spiti districts for Friday.

Advertisement

Additionally, an orange weather warning has been issued for the rest of the state, due to which the state will experience heavy rainfall for the next few hours.

As many as 1,311 roads, including six National Highways (NHs), were blocked for vehicular traffic as a result of heavy downpours that continue to wreak havoc across the state.

Advertisement

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, as many as 257 roads, including NH 03, are blocked in Mandi; 241 in Shimla; 239 in Chamba; 168, including NH 305, in Kullu; 127, including NH 707, in Sirmour; 50 in Solan; 60 in Kangra; 44, including NH 505, in Lahaul and Spiti; 39, including NH 21, in Bilaspur; 37 in Una; eight, including NH 05, in Kinnaur; and seven in Hamirpur district.

Furthermore, about 3,263 distribution transformers, including 725 in Shimla, 691 in Sirmour, 442 in Mandi, 428 in Kullu, 382 in Solan, 207 in Chamba, 129 in Hamirpur, 117 in Lahaul and Spiti, 77 in Kinnaur, 63 in Una, and two in Kangra district, also remain disrupted, affecting the electricity supply in many areas of the state.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the state continued to receive extremely heavy rain in isolated areas along with very heavy to heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours. Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 198.2 mm of rain, which was the highest in the state.

Similarly, Rohru in Shimla district received 80 mm of rain, Dharamshala 52.3 mm, Una 49 mm, Bhuntar 47.7 mm, Nahan 46.7 mm, Bilaspur 40.2 mm, Kasauli 40 mm, Paonta Sahib 37.2 mm, Mandi 36.2 mm, Keylong 30 mm, Sundernagar 28.7 mm, Kangra 26 mm, Solan 25.8 mm, Palampur 24.2 mm, Kufri 24 mm, Shimla 20.6 mm, Chamba 17 mm, and Kalpa 7.4 mm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts