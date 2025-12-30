Himachal Pradesh braces for snow, rain; cold wave alert issued till January 2

Himachal Pradesh is set to experience snow and rain until January 2, after a prolonged dry spell. The State Meteorological Department says snow along with rain is likely to occur in the middle and higher hills of the state until January 2. The plains and lower hills are also likely to receive rain during this period.

Advertisement

The department has issued a yellow warning of cold waves in several districts of the state until January 2. Minimum temperatures across the state are likely to fall by 2°C to 6°C, and maximum temperatures are also likely to fall by 3°C to 7°C in the next few days, leading to an intense cold wave situation in many parts of the state.

Advertisement

The weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures in most places were normal, while maximum temperatures were 2°C to 5°C above normal. Minimum temperatures ranged from -5°C to 10°C, whereas maximum temperatures ranged from 7°C to 24°C.

Advertisement

Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 10°C, while Dharamsala and Kangra recorded 6.2°C each. Minimum temperatures in other places were: Manali 3.3°C, Mandi 4.3°C, Solan 2.6°C, Bilaspur 7°C, Hamirpur 5.2°C, Kalpa -0.6°C, Sundernagar 2.9°C, Bhuntar 2.1°C, Nahan 8.9°C, Kufri 6.5°C, Kasauli 12.4°C, Paonta Sahib 9°C, Narkanda 3.9°C, and Reckong Peo 2.6°C.

Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 24°C, while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of -5°C.