Himachal Pradesh CM announces Rs 3 cr for govt staff houses

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 19

The government has cleared dues and fulfilled various demands of its officers and other staff keeping in view the important role they had played in the progress and development of Himachal Pradesh despite Covid breakout, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a gathering of employees here today.

He announced Rs 3 crore for the construction of residential accommodation for Class III and IV employees in Kangra.

He said that the government was committed to the welfare of employees. The previous Congress government had never been sympathetic towards providing various economic benefits to them, he added.

Thakur said that the government would sympathetically consider appropriate demands of National Health Mission employees. The government at a Cabinet meeting recently decided to give benefits to teachers appointed by School Management Committees. Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal, Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria, district BJP president Chander Bhushan Nag and Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal were present on the occasion.

